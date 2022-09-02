New Delhi: Markets ended in a sluggish note today. Sensex ended at 58,803.33 which is an increase of 0.063% as compared to yesterday. Nifty50 ended at 17,539.45, down by 0.019% as compared to yesterday.Also Read - Investment Mantras From The Maverick: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Most Famous Quotes
BSE TOP GAINERS
- ITC: 1.89 per cent
- Larsen: 1.50 per cent
- HDFC: 1.40 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra Bank: 0.98 per cent
- SBI: 0.75 per cent
BSE TOP LOSERS
- Maruti Suzuki: -1.28 per cent
- Reliance: -1.26 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -1.04 per cent
- UltraTech Cement: -0.98 per cent
NSE TOP GAINERS
- ITC: 1.75 per cent
- Adani Ports: 1.69 per cent
- HDFC: 1.67 per cent
- Larsen: 1.44 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 0.91 per cent
NSE TOP LOSERS
- BPCL: -2.84 per cent
- Shree Cements: -2.32 per cent
- Hero Motocorp: -1.79 per cent
- Hindalco: -1.67 per cent
- ONGC: -1.45 per cent