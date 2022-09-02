New Delhi: Markets ended in a sluggish note today. Sensex ended at 58,803.33 which is an increase of 0.063% as compared to yesterday. Nifty50 ended at 17,539.45, down by 0.019% as compared to yesterday.Also Read - Investment Mantras From The Maverick: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Most Famous Quotes

BSE TOP GAINERS

ITC: 1.89 per cent

Larsen: 1.50 per cent

HDFC: 1.40 per cent

Kotak Mahindra Bank: 0.98 per cent

SBI: 0.75 per cent

BSE TOP LOSERS

Maruti Suzuki: -1.28 per cent

Reliance: -1.26 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -1.04 per cent

UltraTech Cement: -0.98 per cent

NSE TOP GAINERS

ITC: 1.75 per cent

Adani Ports: 1.69 per cent

HDFC: 1.67 per cent

Larsen: 1.44 per cent

HDFC Bank: 0.91 per cent

NSE TOP LOSERS