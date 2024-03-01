Home

Stock Market Opening: Sensex Up By 300 PTS, Nifty Above 22100; Auto, Metal Stocks Rise

Stock Market

BSE Sensex today opened with gains at 72606.31 as compared to the previous day close of 72500.20. Nifty of NSE opened at 22,048.30 as compared to the previous day’s close of 21982.80. Bank Nifty opened in the green at 46218 against the previous day’s close of 46120.90.

Stock Market On 29th Feb 2024

On Thursday, BSE Sensex rose by 195.42 points or 0.27 per cent and closed at 72,500.30. The Nifty50 climbed by 31.65 points or 0.14 per cent and closed at 21,982.80 on the last day of February.

On Thursday, The Midcap100 and Smallcap100 indices showed a positive movement of 0.51 percent and 0.64 per cent, respectively. The Nifty Bank index comprising 12 banking stocks data, closed at 46,120.90, 157.75 points or rose 0.34 per cent.

