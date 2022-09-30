New Delhi: The Indian stock markets have recovered from a blood bath that lasted 7 trading sessions. The indices that started morning in red soon gathered steam after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the much-anticipated 50 basis point repo rate hike.Also Read - Markets Shine Green After RBI rate Hike! Sensex Up By 500 Pts, Nifty Surges Over A 100 Pts
BSE Sensex ended 1,016.96 points or 1.80 per cent high at 57,426.92 and NSE Nifty ended 292.70 points or 1.74 per cent high at 17,110.80. Also Read - Markets End In Red For 7th Straight Trading Session! Sensex, Nifty Close At 56.4K, 16.8K Levels
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Bharti Airtel: 4.42 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 3.93 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 3.28 per cent
- Titan Company: 3.02 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 2.96 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: -0.61 per cent
- Asian Paints: -0.29 per cent
- ITC: -0.23 per cent
- HUL: -0.06 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Hindalco: 5.21 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 4.61 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 3.76 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 3.25 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: 3.05 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
Also Read - Sensex, Nifty Rebound In Early Trade Amid Recovery In Global Equities
- Asian Paints: -1.25 per cent
- Shree Cements: -1.19 per cent
- Coal India: -0.77 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: -0.57 per cent
- Britannia: -0.56 per cent
- ITC: -0.26 per cent