New Delhi: The Indian stock markets have recovered from a blood bath that lasted 7 trading sessions. The indices that started morning in red soon gathered steam after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the much-anticipated 50 basis point repo rate hike.Also Read - Markets Shine Green After RBI rate Hike! Sensex Up By 500 Pts, Nifty Surges Over A 100 Pts

BSE Sensex ended 1,016.96 points or 1.80 per cent high at 57,426.92 and NSE Nifty ended 292.70 points or 1.74 per cent high at 17,110.80. Also Read - Markets End In Red For 7th Straight Trading Session! Sensex, Nifty Close At 56.4K, 16.8K Levels

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Bharti Airtel: 4.42 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 3.93 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 3.28 per cent

Titan Company: 3.02 per cent

HDFC Bank: 2.96 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Dr Reddy’s Labs: -0.61 per cent

Asian Paints: -0.29 per cent

ITC: -0.23 per cent

HUL: -0.06 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Hindalco: 5.21 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 4.61 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 3.76 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 3.25 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: 3.05 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS