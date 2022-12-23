THIS European Country Ends Visa-Free Travel For Indian From January 1, 2023 | Deets Here

A beautiful European nationa has now banned all visa-free entries for Indians starting January 1, 2023.

Delhi: Are you planning for a trip to Europe anytime soon? Here is a big update for all Indians travelling to southeastern-central Europe as Serbia has now cancelled visa-free entry to all Indian national starting from January 1, 2023.

The Embassy of India, Belgrade, said that all Indian citizens visiting the European nation would “require a visa to enter the Republic of Serbia”. “The existing arrangement of visa-free entry into Serbia for all Indian passport holders for staying in Serbia up to 30 days has been withdrawn by the Government of Serbia,” the statement added.

Indians who are willing to visit Serbia on or after January 1, 2023 will have to apply for visa at the Embassy of Serbia, New Delhi or in the country of their residence.

Earlier Indian passport holders who had the mandatory travel documents were not required to have visa to enter Serbia for upto 30 days within a period of 1 years.

Who all are exempted from this rule?

However, this new change in visa policy by Serbia will not have nay affect on Indian who already have a Schengen Visa, UK visa and/ or US visa or a residence permit of these countries. According to official statement released, Indian passport holders having visa or permit of these nations will still be allowed a visa-free entry into Serbia on or after January 1 for up to 90 days.

Serbia had earlier also terminated visa-free entry regime to nationals of Guinea-Bissau, Tunisia, and Burundi from November 20 onwards.