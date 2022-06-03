Service Charge News| New Delhi: The debate around the legality of service charges levied by the restaurants and hotels has been going on for some days now. According to media reports, the government has stated that the service charge is illegal. Additionally, it has asked the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) to put an end to it with immediate effect. A meeting between the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and NRAI was held and the decision was taken.Also Read - To Pay Or Not To Pay: What Are Government's Guidelines Regarding Service Charge In Restaurant Bills?

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar had earlier stated that restaurants and hotels charge the customers with service charges as a default payment, whereas, such payments are totally voluntary. According to a report by PTI, the government had taken consideration of the matter after a wide number of complaints were raised by the customers on the National Consumer Helpline. Also Read - Stotrak Hospitality Seals A Deal With Spice Hotel Dehradun

According to Kumar, the customers were being ‘falsely misled’ into paying such charges. The meeting, conducted on Thursday, was also reportedly attended by the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) along with NRAI. The fair pricing of the service charges was also referred to in the meeting. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Announces Waiver of Excise License Fee For Hotels, Restaurants

FHRAI disagrees with the government

FHRAI has, however, stated that levying such charges was neither illegal nor violating any law. It stated that the service charge is used to pay the staff of the restaurant. The government also benefits from it as i is a taxable income.

FRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said, “… a service charge is meant for the benefit of the staff and so, some establishments make a conscious choice to adopt a policy beneficial towards its staff members. Levying service charges is a general practice adopted across the globe. It is neither illegal nor violating any law. Each establishment is free to create its own policy in this regard.”

It also clarified that it is a ‘charge’ and not a ‘tax’. Also, it is completely on the customers to pay such charges.

(With agency inputs)