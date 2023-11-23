Home

Servotech Bags Order From BPCL to Supply EV Chargers | Check Details Here

Servotech Bags Order From BPCL to Supply EV Chargers

Business News: Servotech Power Systems has bagged an order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), an Indian public sector undertaking (PSU). Sharing details, the company in an exchange filing said that the order is for manufacturing, supplying and installing EV chargers at different locations across the country in the next four months.

“The company will be responsible for manufacturing, supplying and installing 2649 AC EV Chargers strategically across the nation, equipping petrol pumps in major Indian cities under the BPCL E-drive Project, playing a key role in the widespread implementation of EV charging solutions,” the company said.

The manufacturing and production of these AC chargers has already begun, the supply of the chargers will start on December 15th and will be completed within three months.

“We are honoured to lead India’s E-Mobility revolution in partnership with BPCL, collaborating closely to establish an energy corridor enabling on-the-move charging for electric vehicles across India. The company’s state-of-the-art AC EV Chargers will contribute to the realization of India’s ambitious goals in the E-Mobility sector,” Sarika Bhatia, Director of Servotech Power Systems Ltd. said.

Earlier, Servotech unveiled plans to deploy 5,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across India. To facilitate this initiative, the company has established a subsidiary, Servotech EV Infra, which will function as a Charge Point Operator (CPO) for the EV chargers.

The decision to venture into the EV charging sector is motivated by the anticipated rapid growth of the EV market, driven by the government’s goal to have 30% of all vehicles in India be electric by 2030. Servotech EV Infra, leveraging its established track record and expertise in EV charging technology, aims to capitalize on this burgeoning market.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.