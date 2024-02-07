Home

Business

Servotech Power Signs New Contract For Supply of EV Chargers | Check Details Here

Servotech Power Signs New Contract For Supply of EV Chargers | Check Details Here

This contract aims to establish user-friendly e-mobility hubs, streamlining transactions, enhancing availability, facilitating discovery, and simplifying navigation for EV users.

New Delhi: Servotech Power Systems, the Electric vehicles charging solution provider, has inked an annual rate contract with Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility for the supply of EV chargers. According to the statement released by the company, Servotech Power Systems will be responsible for manufacturing, supplying and installing AC EV chargers at different airports and other said locations, playing a key role in driving widespread EV charging solutions, vital for advancing decarbonized mobility.

Trending Now

The company further added that the project will be executed in phases and the supply of the first phase of EV chargers has already started. This initiative is poised to significantly contribute to India’s 2030 decarbonization objectives, propelled by the growing inclination towards EVs and the establishment of a robust EV charging network, it added.

You may like to read

Servotech said that it expects this contract to pave the way for large EV charger orders this year, it added.

This contract aims to establish user-friendly e-mobility hubs, streamlining transactions, enhancing availability, facilitating discovery, and simplifying navigation for EV users.

Sarika Bhatia, Director at Servotech Power Systems, said, “Our partnership with Adani Total Energies underscores our joint dedication to leading India’s E-Mobility transformation. Together, we are paving the way for an extensive nationwide energy corridor for on-the-go EV charging, a pivotal move towards reinforcing India’s e-mobility vision.”

(With PTI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.