Servotech Power Systems Wins Order for 1500 DC Fast EV Chargers From HPCL And other | Details Here

Stock Market News: Servotech Power Systems Ltd. has bagged a fresh order for nearly 1500 DC fast EV chargers from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and other EV charger OEMs. The order is valued at 102 crores and involves two charger variants of 60 kW and 120 kW.

The order secured by HPCL involves Servotech manufacturing, supplying and installing DC EV chargers nationwide, prioritizing deployment at HPCL’s retail outlets. Additionally, Servotech will also manufacture and supply the rest of the chargers to EV charger OEMs.

This move is seen as an important step in making EVs more consumer-friendly by creating a robust and well-connected EV charging infrastructure. It will also promote decarbonized mobility and cater to the evolving needs of the sustainable automotive industry.

Commenting on the development, Sarika Bhatia, Director of Servotech Power Systems Ltd., said that the company is committed to scaling up and fast-forwarding the transition to a sustainable future.

“As a leading EV charger manufacturer, our goal is to make India a nation where EVs are not just a dream but a living reality through a shared vision and relentless dedication,” Bhatia said.

“We are confident that our high-quality and technologically advanced DC fast EV chargers will help to establish e-mobility touchpoints, optimize transactions, improve availability, simplify discovery, and facilitate navigation for EV users. Our active support ensures a smooth transition towards a cleaner, more sustainable transportation ecosystem” said Sarika concluded.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

