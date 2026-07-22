Share Market News: This EV charging company reports strong Q1 results, stock gains even as benchmark indices fall | Details here

On a consolidated basis, the company's total revenue increased by 57.69% to Rs 216.29 crore, compared to Rs 137.17 crore a year ago. Gross profit increased by 86.75% to Rs 48.56 crore, EBITDA increased by 93.35% to Rs 20.94 crore.

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New Delhi: Servotech Renewable Power System Limited, a small-cap company that manufactures solar solutions, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and EV chargers, has released its results for the first quarter (Q1 FY27) ended June 30, 2026, giving investors a big update.

On a standalone basis, total revenue increased by 66.31% to ₹208.11 crore from ₹125.14 crore in the same quarter last year. Gross profit increased by 69.75% to ₹45.11 crore, EBITDA increased by 62.85% to ₹23.18 crore, profit before tax (PBT) increased by 48.18% to ₹14.88 crore and profit after tax (PAT) increased by 47.01% to ₹11.10 crore.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s total revenue increased by 57.69% to Rs 216.29 crore, compared to Rs 137.17 crore a year ago. Gross profit increased by 86.75% to Rs 48.56 crore, EBITDA increased by 93.35% to Rs 20.94 crore. PBT increased by 61.58% to Rs 10.62 crore, and PAT increased by 74.51% to Rs 7.94 crore. These results clearly indicate that the company has registered strong growth in its solar solutions, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and EV charger businesses.

The company’s Managing Director, Raman Bhatia, said the company’s first quarter (Q1 FY27) results reflect the company’s strong operational capabilities and growing demand for its clean energy solutions. He said the company reported strong growth in both revenue and profit during the quarter.

The company is also continuously investing in innovation, expanding manufacturing capacity, and developing new technologies. According to him, this performance is a result of the company’s strategic approach and ability to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the renewable energy, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and EV charging sectors.

Raman Bhatia stated that amid India’s transition to clean energy, the company will remain focused on expanding its production capacity, developing indigenous technologies, and creating long-term value for customers, partners, and shareholders. He expressed confidence that the company will maintain its strong growth momentum in the coming quarters, supported by a robust order book and strong business base.

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