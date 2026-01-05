Home

Business

Shares of THIS company to be in focus after it expands into electric three-wheeler segment | Check details here

Shares of THIS company to be in focus after it expands into electric three-wheeler segment | Check details here

The stock started the trading session in green at Rs 80 against the previous close of Rs 79.98 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Later, the stock touched the intraday high and low of Rs 80.49 and 78.10, respectively.

Shares of Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd, a leading player in India’s renewable energy ecosystem, are in focus as the company has announced its significant expansion into the rapidly growing electric three-wheeler (E-3W) segment. The company, known for its EV charging solutions, launched new products tailored for micro-mobility at its annual flagship event, SUNKALP. The stock started the trading session in green at Rs 80 against the previous close of Rs 79.98 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Later, the stock touched the intraday high and low of Rs 80.49 and 78.10, respectively.

Key products unveiled

Among the key products unveiled, is SULTAN Lithium-ion battery. This battery is specifically engineered for electric three-wheelers. It utilizes LFP chemistry and is available in two models: 51.2V/105Ah and 64V/105Ah. The design is intended for E-Rickshaws, E-Autos, and E-Cargos, offering a lighter form factor and improved payload capacity.

The company has also unveiled Zest Battery Charger. This dedicated charger has been designed to reduce charging time and enhance battery protection. Zest aims to boost charging efficiency and vehicle uptime for three-wheeler OEMs, Dealers, and Distributors.

The company move reflects its strategic intent to build a focused presence in micro-mobility by leveraging its existing experience in power electronics and energy systems. The electric three-wheeler category is one of the fastest-growing segments in electric mobility, driven by urbanisation, last-mile delivery needs, and supportive policy incentives.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In addition to the E-3W focus, the company also reinforced its traditional strengths in solar by introducing Voltie, a 2 kW on-grid solar inverter engineered for residential and small-scale commercial use. The launch of Voltie strengthens Servotech’s commitment to solar and renewable energy, aligning with its vision of offering end-to-end clean energy solutions across residential and mobility sectors.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.