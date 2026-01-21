Home

Business

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after it forms wholly-owned subsidiary, check key details here

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after it forms wholly-owned subsidiary, check key details here

Servotech has launched SULTAN, a lithium-ion battery specifically designed for electric three-wheelers, and Zest, a new battery charger.

पल में राजा या कंगाल बना देता है Penny Stocks

Share Market News: Solar and EV sector company Servotech Renewable Power System Limited, with a market cap of Rs 1,508.65 crore, has given important information to investors in its latest exchange filing today. The company said it has formed a wholly-owned subsidiary named ‘Servotech Foundation’, incorporated as a not-for-profit (Section 8) company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Servotech Foundation will function as the CSR unit of Servotech Renewable Power Systems Ltd. The authorised and paid-up share capital of Servotech Foundation is ₹1,00,000, comprising 10,000 equity shares of ₹10 each and is 100% owned by Servotech Renewable Power Systems Ltd.

Also Read: Bloodbath: Share market crashes, Rs 9 lakh crore lost in single day, both Sensex and Nifty 50 plummet

In the filing, the company said that the foundation has been established with the objective of promoting and implementing CSR activities in areas such as employability, education, entrepreneurship, sustainable development, environmental protection, health and nutrition.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The company recently announced in a filing that it has entered the electric three-wheeler segment. This information was provided at the company’s annual flagship event, SUNKALP. With this move, the company will further expand its clean mobility portfolio.

Servotech has launched SULTAN, a lithium-ion battery specifically designed for electric three-wheelers, and Zest, a new battery charger. This charger will help three-wheeler OEMs, dealers, and distributors increase charging efficiency and reduce vehicle downtime.

Apart from this, the company has also introduced a 2 kW on-grid solar inverter named Voltie, which is designed for homes and small commercial use.

The stock, listed on NSE, opened flat at Rs 65.85. It later touched the intraday high and low of Rs 66.60 and 63.10.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 64.20, with a fall of 2.51 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,447.44 crore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.