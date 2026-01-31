Home

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company to be in focus as PAT surges 54 percent, Check share price and other details

Shares of Servotech Renewable Power System Limited, a leading Indian manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and Solar products, will be in focus as the company has announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2026. According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company posted growth across key financial metrics on a standalone basis.

Its revenue surged by 11.29 per cent to Rs 20,239 lacs in Q3 FY26. Operating performance improved sharply, with EBITDA increasing by 59.14 per cent to Rs 2,702.23 lacs. Profit after Tax (PAT) surged by 54.80 per cent to Rs 1,470.46 lacs, while gross profit climbed 68.08 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,721.06 lacs, reflecting better margins and operational efficiency.

On a consolidated basis, the company has reported a marginal decline of 2.44 per cent in total revenue. However, profitability remained strong, with consolidated PAT rising by 68.83 per cent to Rs 1,551.50 lacs, indicating effective cost management and improved earnings quality.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director Raman Bhatia said the quarter was driven by diversification of the company’s product portfolio and a stronger presence in the clean mobility segment.

“This quarter has marked a strong one for Servotech, where we witnessed substantial growth, underscoring the strength of our strategy and execution. After a challenging previous quarter, this performance represents a decisive turnaround, one that reflects our resilience, course correction, and collective determination for our stakeholders and investors who trusted us along the journey. I am

particularly proud of how we’ve responded to the setback and returned stronger, sharper, and more focused,” he said.

Meanwhile, shares of the company ended the last trading session in the green at Rs 59.80, a gain of Rs 0.85 or 1.44 per cent from the previous close of Rs 58.95. The company’s market cap stood at Rs 1350 crore.

