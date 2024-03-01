Home

Servotech Secures Order for 1400 DC Fast EV Chargers Worth Rs 111 Crore | Details Here

Share Market News: Servotech Power Systems Ltd., a leading manufacturer of EV chargers in India, has bagged an order of 1400 DC fast EV chargers from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and other EV charger OEMs. The total order is valued at 111 crores and involves two charger variants of 60 kW and 120 kW.

The order secured by IOCL involves Servotech manufacturing, supplying and installing DC EV chargers nationwide, prioritizing deployment at Indian Oil petrol pumps and other said locations. Additionally, Servotech will also manufacture and supply the rest of the chargers to EV charger OEMs.

This move is seen as an important step as it will promote decarbonized mobility and cater to the evolving needs of the EV charging infrastructure.

Servotech is committed to installing all these chargers by the end of the FY 2024-25. Servotech will deploy 5% of the 4700 units of DC EV chargers by March 31st, 2024. Additionally, Servotech will also complete the deployment of 2649 AC EV chargers order received by BPCL by the same deadline i.e. 31st March 2024.

Commenting on this order, Sarika Bhatia, Director of Servotech Power Systems Ltd., said, “We are honored to contribute to India’s EMobility revolution alongside major oil marketing companies like IOCL, HPCL, and BPCL. Together, we are committed to accelerating the transition to a sustainable future. It’s a source of pride that these industry leaders have chosen us based on our manufacturing capabilities and quality-conscious EV chargers.”

