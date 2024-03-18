Home

Business

Servotech to Build 20 EV Charging Stations for Nashik Municipal Corporation | Check Key Details Here

Servotech to Build 20 EV Charging Stations for Nashik Municipal Corporation | Check Key Details Here

This positions Servotech as a frontrunner in India's growing EV infrastructure market and aligns with the government’s vision to create a robust EV ecosystem nationwide.

Share Market News: Servotech Power Systems Ltd. has secured a contract for supplying, commissioning, and constructing 20 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations throughout the Nashik Municipal Corporation area. The objective of this contract is to meet the increasing need for convenient and accessible charging facilities for electric vehicles, thus facilitating the state’s shift towards sustainable transportation solutions.

As the demand for EV mobility grows, there is a corresponding need for enhanced EV charging infrastructure and these charging stations will enable EV owners to rechargetheir vehicles conveniently while on the move.

Servotech will oversee the installation, supply, commissioning, construction and maintenance of EV charging stations, catering to various vehicles and substantially improving Nashik’s EV charging network.

This positions Servotech as a frontrunner in India’s growing EV infrastructure market and aligns with the government’s vision to create a robust EV ecosystem nationwide. Additionally, this initiative reflects Servotech’s commitment to sustainability by facilitating Nashik’s transition to cleaner transportation, aligning with its environmental responsibility goals, reducing carbon emissions in one of the key cities of India.

Sarika Bhatia, Director of Servotech Power Systems Ltd. said, “This contract represents a major milestone for Servotech Power Systems, we are deeply committed to advancing India’s electric vehicle revolution and fostering sustainable transportation solutions. We are already a leader in the EV charger market and through this initiative, we are set to become a leader in the EV charging infrastructure market as well. This collaboration with the Nashik Municipal Corporation underscores our capabilities to provide cutting-edge and reliable EV charging solutions for cities across the nation.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.