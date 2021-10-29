New Delhi: The Centre has reappointed Shaktikanta Das as the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) governor for three more years. The re-appointment will be effective from December 10, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Notably, Former bureaucrat Das had replaced Urjit Patel on December 12, 2018, as the 25th governor of the Reserve Bank of India.Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Shut For 5 Days Next Week in These Cities | Complete List Here

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India Governor for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," reads an official statement.

Das, a 1980-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer, who retired as Economic Affairs Secretary in May 2017, oversaw the re-monetization of the economy after the shock decision to withdraw 86 per cent of the currency in circulation in November 2016.

After his retirement, he was named India’s G-20 sherpa and also appointed as a member of the 15th Finance Commission.

Das, a history graduate from the prestigious St. Stephen’s College in Delhi, was brought to the Finance Ministry soon after the BJP-led NDA government came to power in mid-2014 and was given charge of the crucial revenue department. He was later moved to the economic affairs department, which essentially deals with monetary policy and the RBI.

The last IAS officer to head the RBI was D Subbarao, who demitted office in September 2013.