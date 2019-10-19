New Delhi: Baldev raj, a resident of Sector 15, went to the Consumer Redressal Dispute Forum (Chandigarh) with a strange complaint. On March 20, he went to retail chain Big Bazaar for grocery shopping. He was charged Rs 18 for a cloth bag, a report in the Hindustan Times said.

According to the complainant, he was never told that he would be charged for a bag. The retail chain, however, said that there was no hidden cost. It was not selling carry bags commercially. The customer was informed about the price and was asked whether he wanted a carry bag or not.

But the consumer forum, reportedly, was not impressed by the explanation. It asked Big Bazaar to pay Rs 18 for the bag, Rs 1,000 as compensation for harassment, Rs 500 as litigation expenses, Rs 10,000 in the consumer legal aid account.

However, it is strange how this one Big Bazaar store is getting entangled in similar cases again and again.

Saurav Kumar, also a resident of Panchkula, had filed a similar complaint before this incident. His grievance was that he was forced to buy the shopping bag though he didn’t need one.

Strangely, this consumer forum has penalised several other stores, including Dominos Pizza, Lifestyle, Westside, Bata, etc., for charging for carry bags.

The consumer forum has termed this deficiency in service and carelessness. According to the forum, the retail chain has a lot of stores throughout the country. They are earning in crores every day. Still, they are making customers pay for carry bags.