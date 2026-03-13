Who is Shantanu Narayen? Satya Nadella’s special message for Indian-origin CEO quitting Adobe after 18 years

Home

Indian-origin tech leader Shantanu Narayen will step down as Adobe CEO after 18 years. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella praised his leadership, calling it a legendary run that transformed Adobe globally.

Who is Shantanu Narayen?

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had an emotional message for Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen after the latter announced his decision to step down as CEO of Adobe after leading the firm for almost two decades. In a surprise announcement last week, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen revealed that he will retire from his position as CEO of Adobe Inc., one of the biggest names in software. Narayen joined Adobe over two decades ago and is credited with transforming Adobe into one of the largest digital media firms in the world.

Narayen will serve on Adobe’s board of directors until the company finds his replacement, he said in a statement.

Satya Nadella’s heartfelt message for Shantanu Narayen

Hours after Narayen’s announcement, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared a Twitter thread celebrating Narayen’s “legendary journey” at Adobe.

“Ashlesha Mangal,” Nadella tweeted.” Congratulations on your remarkable 23-year journey at Adobe. You’ve built one of the world’s largest software companies and enabled creators, entrepreneurs, and brands everywhere to dream bigger and do more.”

“Thanks for being a leader who knows how to listen, lead with empathy, and have a vision for the future.”

Nadella’s tweet has since gone viral with many reacting to Narayen’s retirement from Adobe.

The Hyderabad boy who rose to Silicon Valley

Shantanu Narayen was born into a middle-class family in Hyderabad in 1963. His father owned a plastics manufacturing business while his mother was an English professor who taught American literature at the University of Hyderabad.

Narayen studied engineering at Osmania University in Hyderabad before relocating to the United States for further studies. He later received a master’s degree in computer science from Bowling Green State University and earned an MBA from UC Berkeley.

After graduating, Narayen started working at the tech company called Metrics Dynamics, where he met John Warnock and Chuck Geschke, co-founders of Adobe.

Adobe Chief Who Reinvented the Company

Narayen joined Adobe in 1998 as its chief technology officer and was later appointed CEO in 2007. By that time, Adobe was already at the top of its game with famous software like Photoshop and Illustrator dominating the market.

At the time, Adobe mainly relied on selling boxed software products. However, under Narayen’s leadership, Adobe shifted its focus to cloud-based subscription software and introduced Creative Cloud. This pivot would turn out to be one of the largest successful business transformations in the technology industry.

Adobe is now a $25 billion+ business after Narayen increased the company’s annual revenue from about $3 billion when he became CEO to its current value. He is also credited with expanding Adobe’s reach beyond creatives to include businesses and marketers around the world.

Under Narayen’s leadership, Adobe also became one of the leading names in artificial intelligence. Adobe products like Photoshop and Fresco have since integrated AI technology into their applications with tools like “Imagine.”

Why is Narayen retiring now?

Technology leaders are stepping down from their roles at the height of their careers as the industry approaches a new era of artificial intelligence and emerging creative platforms.

Adobe has since started rolling out AI-focused products and plans to launch its generative AI platform later this year. While Adobe’s business has been profitable in recent years, growing competition from firms like Microsoft could threaten its market share.

The company’s new CEO will have to navigate steering Adobe into an AI-first future.

It seems the end of an era in Silicon Valley

For many technology enthusiasts, Narayen’s retirement signifies the end of an era.

Having spent close to two decades building Adobe into a household name and software giant, the Hyderabad-born CEO has been a leader and influencer in the technology industry for years.

