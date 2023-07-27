Home

Shantanu Narayen To Jay Chaudhry: 5 Highest Paid CEOs In US Who Are Indian-Origin

Besides Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella, some of the highest paid CEOs in United States who are of Indian-origin include Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and others.

Shantanu Narayen (Left) is the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Adobe while Jay Chaudhry is the founder and CEO of cloud security company Zscaler.

New Delhi: A decade ago, we saw only a handful of Indian-origin minds at the helm of top American companies. The most common names were Pepsi Co’s Indra Nooyi, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella. However, we have seen how over the years more companies have turned to Indian-origin talent for leading the affairs.

Here’s a list of highest paid CEOs in the US who are of Indian descent or Indian origin –

Sanjay Mehrotra

Sanjay Mehrotra – the president and chief executive officer of Micron Technology Inc – is ranked 51st highest paid CEO in the US, according to msn.com. Mehrotra had drawn $25.3 million salary in 2021.

Sanjay Mehrotra joined Micron in 2017 after a distinguished career at SanDisk Corp. where he led the company from start-up in 1988 until its sale in 2016. Sanjay has more than 40 years of experience in the semiconductor memory industry, holding engineering and leadership positions at Integrated Device Technology, SEEQ Technology and Intel Corp.

“He holds more than 70 patents, several of which are foundational to enabling high-capacity flash memory, now a ubiquitous element of modern computing. He has published numerous articles in the areas of nonvolatile memory design and flash memory systems,” the company said.

Sanjay earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of California, Berkeley and is a graduate of the Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Program (SEP).

Shantanu Narayen

Shantanu Narayen, an Indian-American, is the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the software company Adobe. He has been ranked as 18th in the list of top highest rank CEOs in US, according to msn.com as per a report by Hindustan Times. He drawn $36.1 million salary in 2021.

“As CEO, Shantanu has transformed the company into an industry innovator by pioneering a cloudbased subscription model for its creative suite, establishing the global standard for digital documents and creating and leading the explosive digital experience category,” Adobe said in a statement.

Shantanu Narayen joined Adobe in 1998 as vice president and general manager of its engineering technology group. He became president and COO in 2005, CEO in 2007 and chairman of the board in 2017. Shantanu Narayen was bestowed with the prestigious Padmi Shri award in 2019.

Arvind Krishna

Indian-American Arvind Krishna is the chairman and chief executive officer of IBM. His annual salary in 2021 was $14.9 million. Arvind has an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) and a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He is the recipient of distinguished alumni awards from both institutions.

Over his 30-year career at IBM, Arvind Krishna led a series of bold transformations and delivered proven business results. He most recently drove the successful $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat – the largest software acquisition – that has defined the hybrid cloud market.

Anirudh Devgan

Indian-origin Anirudh Devgan is the president and CEO of software company Cadence. He reportedly earns $32 million annually in total compensation.

Prior to joining Cadence in 2012, Devgan was Corporate VP and member of the executive staff at Magma Design Automation and earlier held management and technical roles at IBM.

Devgan received a Bachelor of Technology degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, and MS and PhD degrees in electrical and computer engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

Jay Chaudhry

Jay Chaudhry, the founder and CEO of cloud security company Zscaler, earned $41 million in total compensation annually. Jay Chaudhry leverages more than 25 years of security industry expertise, including engineering, sales, marketing, and management experience with leading organizations, such as IBM, NCR, and Unisys.

Jay Chaudhry earned his MBA in Marketing, MS in Computer Engineering, and MS in Industrial Engineering—all from the University of Cincinnati. He earned his Bachelor of Technology in Electronics Engineering from IIT BHU Varanasi. Jay has completed the Executive Management Program from Harvard Business School.

