Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after Q3 results, check price and other details here

Last seen, the stock was trading down 2.10%, or ₹3.70, at ₹172.85 on the BSE. The company's market cap is currently ₹2,782.89 crore. The stock has delivered a 173% return, doubling investors' money in two years.

The stock market is seeing a decline on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the stock of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd., a small-cap company in the education sector, is on investors’ radar today. The company reported its December quarter results last Tuesday.

The company’s figures for the October-December quarter were poor. Standalone income for Q3 FY26 was ₹27.8 million, compared to ₹64.6 million in the same quarter a year ago. Profit before tax for Q3 was a minuscule ₹10.5 million, compared to a positive ₹20.1 million a year ago.

The company’s profit in the December quarter was negative, at Rs 83.21 lakh, compared to Rs 1.64 crore a year ago.

In its filing dated January 17, the company stated that it had issued a Letter of Comfort in favor of its subsidiary, Uniformverse Private Limited, to ICICI Bank Limited in connection with credit facilities availed by Uniformverse Private Limited.

Uniformverse Private Limited, a subsidiary, has availed of a ₹49.90 million credit facility from ICICI Bank Limited. Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited has issued this Letter of Comfort, undertaking that the company will not reduce its beneficial ownership interest in the subsidiary’s paid-up share capital without prior written consent. It also assures that the bank will be indemnified against any loss in the event of the borrower’s default on any obligation.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices started on a positive note on Wednesday, with Sensex rising over 200 points in early trade, amid mixed trends from global markets.

However, both indices later turned volatile as investors booked profits at higher levels.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 213.42 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 84,487.34 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 74.25 points to 26,009.40.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.