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Share Marke News: Stock of THIS company hits upper circuit on receiving order worth Rs 2.02 billion from South African company, check details here

Share Marke News: Stock of THIS company hits upper circuit on receiving order worth Rs 2.02 billion from South African company, check details here

The company stated that the contract, effective April 6, 2026, was signed on April 14, 2026, and will have a two-year term. Under the contract, the company will supply its brands, including Red & Black, B&W, Cape, Ossum, and Golden Flake, with payment due 90 days after delivery.

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Shares of diversified FMCG company Elitecon International Ltd hit a 5 percent upper circuit today. This surge came after the company received a large order worth 2.02 billion rupees (Rs 202 crore). The company, in its latest exchange filing today, said it has received a large long-term order worth about Rs 2.02 billion from South African company Bozza Tobacco (PTY) Ltd for the supply of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The company stated that the contract, effective April 6, 2026, was signed on April 14, 2026, and will have a two-year term. Under the contract, the company will supply its brands, including Red & Black, B&W, Cape, Ossum, and Golden Flake, with payment due 90 days after delivery.

According to the filing, the order will provide the company with stability in exports, help in better utilisation of manufacturing capacity and strengthen the company’s presence in the African market, especially South Africa, thereby boosting business growth in the long term.

Following this news, the stock hit a 5 percent upper circuit today. The company’s stock was trading flat at Rs 41.47 on the BSE at the time of writing.

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According to BSE Analytics, this stock has given investors a long-term return of 3849 percent over the past five years. However, the stock has gained only 5 percent in the past one year.

If we look at the monthly performance, the stock has fallen by more than 22 percent in the last 1 month, more than 47 percent in the last 3 months and more than 74 percent in the last 6 months.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Thursday as renewed optimism surrounding the progress in restarting US–Iran negotiations has helped ease immediate geopolitical concerns and driven crude oil prices lower.

A positive trend in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the markets’ optimism.

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