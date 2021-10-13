New Delhi: Share Market today opened on a positive note as BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were trading at record high levels. The Sensex of the BSE opened at 60,619.91 points and touched a high of 60,621.72 points. On the other hand, NSE Nifty 50 opened at 18,097.85 points, according to details provided by IANS. Currently, Sensex is trading at 60.554.52 and Nifty 50 at 18,089.65, according to details provided on BSE India and NSE India websites.Also Read - Share Market: Sensex Climbs 149 Points to New Record; Nifty Closes Shy of 18,000 Peak

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 60,284.31 points. NSE Nifty 50 closed at 17,991.95 points, the IANS report says.

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 3 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, L&T, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. On the other hand, Nestle India, HUL, HCL Tech, SBI and Tata Steel were among the laggards, as per the PTI report.

In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 148.53 points or 0.25 per cent higher at record 60,284.31, and Nifty rose 46 points or 0.26 per cent to its fresh closing peak of 17,991.95.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 278.32 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data, PTI reported.