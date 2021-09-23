Mumbai: BSE Sensex today closed at lifetime high. After scaling a new peak of 59,957.25 during the day, the 30-share Sensex settled 958.03 points or 1.63 per cent up at an all-time high of 59,885.36. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty soared 276.30 points or 1.57 per cent to its new closing peak of 17,822.95. It touched an intra-day record of 17,843.90, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Stock Market: Sensex Drops By 78 Points, Nifty Closes Below 17,550
- Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 4 per cent, followed by L&T, HDFC, Axis Bank, SBI, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, Dr Reddy’s, ITC, Nestle and HUL were the laggards, PTI reported.
- Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended with gains, while Seoul was in the red. Japanese market was closed for holidays. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.12 per cent to USD 76.10 per barrel, as per the PTI report.
- Domestic equities witnessed sharp recovery with benchmarks Nifty and Sensex both recording fresh all-time highs, said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, according to PTI.
- Favourable FOMC meeting outcome and ease of concerns from possible default of Evergrande aided market rally. Financials and Reliance Industries have dominated market rally, followed by metals, IT and auto, he was quoted as saying by PTI.
- US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed plans to announce as early as November that it will start to taper its monthly bond purchases, should the job market maintain its steady improvement.