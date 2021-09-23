Mumbai: BSE Sensex today closed at lifetime high. After scaling a new peak of 59,957.25 during the day, the 30-share Sensex settled 958.03 points or 1.63 per cent up at an all-time high of 59,885.36. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty soared 276.30 points or 1.57 per cent to its new closing peak of 17,822.95. It touched an intra-day record of 17,843.90, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Stock Market: Sensex Drops By 78 Points, Nifty Closes Below 17,550

