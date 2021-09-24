Mumbai: BSE Sensex today crossed the 60,000-mark milestone for the first time during the early morning trade session. The Nifty too touched a record intra-day high of 17,927.20 points. Accordingly, the 30-share sensitive index traded at 60,166.69 points at 9.15 a.m. just after the pre-open session. The Sensex opened at 60,158.76 points from its previous close of 59,885.36 points. The broader NSE Nifty50 traded above the 17,900-mark. It opened at 17,897.45 points from its previous close of 17,822.95 points, as per an IANS report.Also Read - Share Market at Lifetime High: BSE Sensex Soars 958 Points, Nifty Crosses 17,800
- Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by L&T, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, TCS, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank, as per a PTI report.
- On the other hand, NTPC, HUL, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards, the PTI report says.
- It took little over 31 years for the Sensex to traverse from 1,000 points to the historic 60,000 level, PTI reported.
- The benchmark index was at 1,000 points back on July 25, 1990 and took nearly 25 years before it touched the 30,000 mark on March 4, 2015. The Sensex has climbed from the 30,000 level to 60,000 in little over six years, reflecting the overall bullishness in the market, as per the PTI report.