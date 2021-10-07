Mumbai: BSE Sensex today ended 488.10 points or 0.82 per cent higher at 59,677.83. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 144.35 points or 0.82 per cent to 17,790.35. Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, zooming over 10 per cent, followed by M&M, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, HCL, TCS, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank. On the other hand, Dr Reddy’s, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India and HUL were among the laggards, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Share Market: Sensex Ends 534 Points Higher, Nifty Closes Near 17,700

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant gains. Shanghai was closed for holidays. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.97 per cent to USD 80.29 per barrel. Also Read - Weekly Stock Market Outlook, 4 To 10 October: Know Where Should You Invest This Week? Watch Video

Markets rebound sharply after yesterday’s slide and gained nearly a percent, following firm global cues. The benchmark opened gap up and hovered in a narrow range till the end. Finally, the Nifty index ended higher by 0.8 per cent at 17,792 levels. Amongst the sectors, except telecom, all the other indices ended in green wherein consumer durables, auto and realty were the top performers. The broader market indices also traded in tandem and gained in the range of 1.4 per cent to 1.7 per cent, Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd said. Also Read - Share Market: BSE Sensex Plunges by Over 400 Points, NSE Nifty Drops

Now, all eyes are on the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee review meet and the result of the IT major TCS scheduled on Friday. We expect a status quo on key rates this time however commentary on inflation and growth would be actively tracked. Earnings would further add to the choppiness. Amid all, we feel it’s prudent to maintain a cautious approach and prefer hedged positions, Mishra said.