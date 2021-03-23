Share Market, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty Today: Stock Market in India, BSE Sensex, Nifty today will look to open in green as global markets showed positive signs. The SGX Nifty has already started on a positive note indicating a good beginning for share market. However, fear of rising Coronavirus may have an impact on the share market. Also Read - Share Market, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty Today: Top Stocks To Watch Out at Stock Market

The US market the Wall Street gained big even as S&P index rose. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific stock markets have shown mixed development so far.

Investors can make money by investing in stocks such as Hindalco, Dabur, Ambuja Cement, L&T, Radico Khaitan, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, IndsInd Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Edelweiss Financial Services, KEC International, Vaibhav Globa in share market.

BSE Sensex ended in red to close at 49771.29 down by 86.05 points or 0.17 per cent. Nifty 50 was also down at 14736.40 by 7.60 points or 0.05 per cent. Nifty Bank closed at 33603.45 donw by 558.15 points or 1.63 per cent. Nifty Mid 100 closed at 23603.60 down by 190.85 points pr 0.82 per cent.