Share Market, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty Today Update: Share Market, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty will look to open in green today after the stock market took a dramatic u-turn before closing on Friday. While Wall Street in the US ended on a higher note on Friday, Asian Market has opened in a sedate manner this morning. The mixed global cues will have bearing on Dalal Street as the market opens at 9.15 am.

Stocks to watch out: On Monday, investors can watch out for stocks such as Grasim, Canfin Homes, Tata Steel, UltraTech, HDFC, Mphasis, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea, Adani Green Energy, JSW Energy, Power Grid Corporation, Bharat Dynamics, Future Retail, Prabhat Dairy, NTPC, PNC Infratech, Great Eastern Shipping Company, and NHPC.

Share market closed on Friday in green as the Nifty Bank settled at 34161.60, up by 304.80 points or 0.90 per cent, and Nifty MD 100 closed at 23412.75, up by 282.90 points or 1.22 per cent. BSE Sensex closed at 49858.24, up by 641.72 points or 1.30 per cent. Nifty 50 settled at 14744.00, up by 186.15 points or 1.28 per cent. The closing bell ended the five-day barren run at the stock market.