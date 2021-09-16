Mumbai: Share Market today witnessed new highs as BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 reached new intra-day record levels. While the Sensex crossed the 59,000 mark, the Nifty breached the 17,500 level. As per market observers, the up moves comes a day after government announced support measures for some beleaguered sectors along with provisions for PLI schemes for others, as per an IANS report.Also Read - IPL 2021: AB de Villiers Only Person Who Can Take on Jasprit Bumrah, Says Gautam Gambhir

Stock Market Today: BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50