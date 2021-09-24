Mumbai: BSE today is all set to celebrate Sensex’s historic feat of scaling 60,000 peak by organizing a cake cutting ceremony. It took just eight months for the BSE benchmark Sensex to cover the journey from 50,000 in January 2021 to scale the unprecedented 60,000 mark.Also Read - Sensex Crosses 60,000-Mark for First Time; India is Now World's 6th Biggest Stock Market

"Congratulations India. To celebrate @SENSEX_BSE at 60,000, We meet virtually at physical cake cutting ceremony outside of Bullgate at BSE today at 4 pm. Please be virtual and follow the COVID protocol," Ashish Chauhan, CEO BSE, tweeted.