Mumbai: BSE today is all set to celebrate Sensex’s historic feat of scaling 60,000 peak by organizing a cake cutting ceremony. It took just eight months for the BSE benchmark Sensex to cover the journey from 50,000 in January 2021 to scale the unprecedented 60,000 mark.Also Read - Sensex Crosses 60,000-Mark for First Time; India is Now World's 6th Biggest Stock Market
“Congratulations India. To celebrate @SENSEX_BSE at 60,000, We meet virtually at physical cake cutting ceremony outside of Bullgate at BSE today at 4 pm. Please be virtual and follow the COVID protocol,” Ashish Chauhan, CEO BSE, tweeted. Also Read - Share Market at Lifetime High: BSE Sensex Soars 958 Points, Nifty Crosses 17,800
- On July 25, 1990, BSE Sensex hit 1,000-mark. On February 6, 2006, Sensex crossed then lifetime high of 10,000. On October 29, 2007, Sensex crossed the milestone of 20,000-mark. On March 4, 2015, Sensex touched 30,000-mark. On May 23, 2019, Sensex crossed 40,000-mark. On January 21, 2021, Sensex hit the landmark 50,000-mark, according to details shared by BSE.
- The year of 2021 has so far belonged to the bulls as markets have scripted many historic feats in spite of intermittent volatility.
- The benchmark index has gained over 25 per cent so far this year, PTI reported.
- The benchmark had closed above 50,000 for the first time on February 3 this year. Since then it has made several records from hitting 51,000-mark in intra-day trade on February 5 to 59,000 level on September 16, according to a PTI report.
- Sector-wise, Realty, IT, Media and Telecom indices were the best performers since May 18, 2021. Auto, pharma and metal indices have risen the least. Amongst BSE 200 stocks, JSW Energy, Mindtree, IRCTC and Mphasis have risen more than 100 per cent over this period. Furthermore, LTI, LTTS, Godrej Properties and Zee Ent are other large gainers, as per IANS report.
- The market cap of all listed companies clubbed together crossed Rs 250 lakh crore, the IANS report says.