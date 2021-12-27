Mumbai: Sensex ended 296 points higher, on Monday, tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC twins and Tech Mahindra. A similar trend was noticed in global markets. The index rebounded over 960 points from the day’s low during the session. It settled 295.93 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 57,420.24. Similarly, the Nifty50 recovered 82.50 points or 0.49 per cent to close at 17,086.25. The shares of RBL Bank closed 18.48 per cent lower at Rs 140.95.Also Read - RBL Bank Management Did Not Provide Adequate Reasons For Management Rejig: Report

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex, rising over 3 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy's, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and M&M. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Maruti and Bharti Airtel were the top losers.

The share market opened in red due to mixed Asian market cues amid rising cases of Omicron variant. However, during the afternoon session, the markets swung back in action showing a steady trade with the recovery supported by healthcare, industrials, and capital goods stocks.

Global Markets Gave Mixed Cues

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended in the red, while Hong Kong was positive. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.01 per cent to USD 75.78 per barrel.