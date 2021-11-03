New Delhi: Share Market Muhurat Trading will be held on the occasion of Diwali-Laxmi Puja. The special Muhurat trading session is held every year on Diwali day. This is considered to be auspicious for stock market trading. Both BSE and NSE will conduct the special muhurat trading on Thursday. “Muhurat Trading shall be held on November 04, 2021 (Diwali – Laxmi Pujan),” BSE India stated on its website.Also Read - Share Market Muhurat Trading 2021: Check Top Stocks Picks for Samvat 2078 on Diwali

Share Market Muhurat Trading Time

Sensex will remain closed on Thursday on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. However, trading will be opened for a stipulated time for Share Market Muhurat Trading.

The one-hour window of Muhurat trading during the special session will commence from 6.15 p.m. and end at 7.15 p.m.

It is believed that the Muhurat trading on this day brings wealth and prosperity throughout the year. This ritual has been observed for ages by the trading community.

The Indian equity market will be closed on Friday, November 5, to mark Diwali Balipratipada.

Share Market Muhurat Trading Significance

All trades registered in the Diwali Muhurat trading session would result in settlement obligations. The session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat — the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali — and it is believed that muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year, according to a PTI report.