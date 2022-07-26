Mumbai: Indian stock markets closed today at a low. The Sensex fell to 497.73 points or 0.89% lower at 55,268.49 and the Nifty was down by 147.15 points or 0.88% at 16,483.85. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 1-1%, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.Also Read - Rupee Trades in Narrow Range Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Infosys, HUL, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Bajaj Auto were the top losers on the Nifty, while Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, Grasim Industries, Bharti Airtel, and Coal India were the top gainers. All sectoral indices ended in decline with metal, IT, pharma, auto, bank, capital goods, realty, and FMCG indices falling 1-2%, added the report.

Weakness in US stock futures

Stock futures have also slipped due to inflation concerns. Earlier on Monday, the Dow Jones gained 91 points or 0.28% and closed at 31,990.04. There was a weakness of 51 points in Nasdaq and it closed at the level of 11,782.67. While the S&P 500 index gained marginally by 5 points and closed at 3,966.84.