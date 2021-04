Stock Market, Share Market, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are having four holidays in a span of just eight days starting from Wednesday, April 14 owing to Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Ram Navami. Overall, share market will remain closed for six days in April. Stock market has already one holiday in the first month of new Financial Year on account of Good Friday on April 2. Also Read - 'We Are Scared': Huge Crowd at Pune's APMC Market Despite Massive Spike in Covid-19 Cases

Share Market Holiday

Stock Market, Share Market, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty will remain close on April 14 on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Ram Navami on April 21. Also Read - Karnan Box Office Day 4: Dhanush’s 'All-Centre Blockbuster' is Unstoppable, Soon to Enter Rs 100 Crore Club

Apart from these, share market will remain close on April 17 and April 18 due to Saturday and Sunday weekly holiday. Also Read - BREAKING: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Kochi Airport

Hence, from April 14 to April 21, Stock Market, Share Market, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty will remain close for four days.

Stock Market Holidays In April 2021

Stock Market, Share Market, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty will also remain close on April 24 and April 25 due to weekly holidays on the last Saturday and Sunday of the month of April.

So if we add those four holidays, share market will have 6 holidays in the remaining part of April.

BSE Sensex Holidays 2021

SI.NO. Holidays Date Day 1 Republic Day January 26,2021 Tuesday 2 Mahashivratri March 11,2021 Thursday 3 Holi March 29,2021 Monday 4 Good Friday April 02,2021 Friday 5 Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14,2021 Wednesday 6 Ram Navami April 21,2021 Wednesday 7 Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) May 13,2021 Thursday 8 Bakri Id July 21,2021 Wednesday 9 Muharram August 19,2021 Thursday 10 Ganesh Chaturthi September 10,2021 Friday 11 Dussehra October 15,2021 Friday 12 Diwali * Laxmi Pujan November 04,2021 Thursday 13 Diwali Balipratipada November 05,2021 Friday 14 Gurunanak Jayanti November 19,2021 Friday

NSE Nifty Holidays 2021