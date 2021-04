New Delhi: Share Market Holiday – Stock market will remain close for three days starting from Wednesday. Investors and traders please take note that on April 21, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty will remain close on account of Ram Navami. After that, share market will not trade for two consecutive days on April 24 and 25. Also Read - Smuggler Billi: Cat Caught Sneaking Drugs Into Panama Prison, to Be Sent to Pet Adoption Centre

Share Market Holiday in April

Share Market was remained close on April 2, and April 14 on account of Good Friday and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti receptively.

Now on Wednesday on April 21, share market will remain close due to the occasion of Ram Navami.

Share Market Holiday In Week

Share Market remains close on every Saturday and Sunday. On April 24 and 25, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty will remain close due to weekly holidays.

Share Market Holiday list 2021

Investors and traders searching for share market holidays in 2021, must know that stock market will remain close on Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id), Bakri Id, Muharram, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, Diwali Laxmi Pujan, Diwali Balipratipada, and Gurunanak Jayanti.

BSE Sensex Holiday List 2021

SI.NO. Holidays Date Day 1 Republic Day January 26,2021 Tuesday 2 Mahashivratri March 11,2021 Thursday 3 Holi March 29,2021 Monday 4 Good Friday April 02,2021 Friday 5 Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14,2021 Wednesday 6 Ram Navami April 21,2021 Wednesday 7 Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) May 13,2021 Thursday 8 Bakri Id July 21,2021 Wednesday 9 Muharram August 19,2021 Thursday 10 Ganesh Chaturthi September 10,2021 Friday 11 Dussehra October 15,2021 Friday 12 Diwali * Laxmi Pujan November 04,2021 Thursday 13 Diwali Balipratipada November 05,2021 Friday 14 Gurunanak Jayanti November 19,2021 Friday

NSE NIfty Holiday List 2021