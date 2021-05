New Delhi: Share Market Holiday, Stock Market Holidays 2021 – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty will remain close on May 13, Thursday on account of Id-Ul-Fitr or Ramzan Eid. Overall Share Market will remain close on 7 days in May. On these Stock Market holidays, trading will not take place. Also Read - Covid-19 Cases in India Have Peaked, Says Cambridge Tracker

Share Market, Stock Market EID Holiday Date

Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty will remain close on Thursday, May 13 due to Id-Ul-Fitr or Ramzan Eid. Stock market will open on Friday again.

Share Market, Stock Market Holidays in May 2021

Share market will remain close on as many as seven days in the month of May. Stock market is remaining close on May 13 due to the holy festival of EID.

Share market will also remain close on May 15, May 16, May 22, May 23, May 29, and May 30. Share market holidays on these six days are due to weekly holidays of Saturday and Sunday.

Share Market Holidays in 2021 BSE Sensex List

SI.NO. Holidays Date Day 1 Republic Day January 26,2021 Tuesday 2 Mahashivratri March 11,2021 Thursday 3 Holi March 29,2021 Monday 4 Good Friday April 02,2021 Friday 5 Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14,2021 Wednesday 6 Ram Navami April 21,2021 Wednesday 7 Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) May 13,2021 Thursday 8 Bakri Id July 21,2021 Wednesday 9 Muharram August 19,2021 Thursday 10 Ganesh Chaturthi September 10,2021 Friday 11 Dussehra October 15,2021 Friday 12 Diwali * Laxmi Pujan November 04,2021 Thursday 13 Diwali Balipratipada November 05,2021 Friday 14 Gurunanak Jayanti November 19,2021 Friday

