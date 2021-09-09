New Delhi: Share Market will remain closed for three consecutive days starting tomorrow. Stock market – both BSE and NSE – will have holiday on account of the Ganesh Chaturthi which will be celebrated on Friday, September 10. Subsequently, there will be no trading at the share market as it will remain closed for customary weekly holidays on Saturday and Sunday.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Here's a Step by Step Guide on How to Make Authentic Gujarati Churma Laddoos

With this, the share market holidays will stretch for three days. Stock market will once again open on Monday, September 13. Notably, both BSE and NSE open on 9.15 a.m., and close on 3.30 p.m.

Share market has traded volatile due to the recent consolidation phase. Apart from the global markets, traders should keep a close watch on the banking pack for cues, Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd has said.

Stock Market Holidays 2021 – BSE

SI.NO. Holidays Date Day 1 Republic Day January 26,2021 Tuesday 2 Mahashivratri March 11,2021 Thursday 3 Holi March 29,2021 Monday 4 Good Friday April 02,2021 Friday 5 Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14,2021 Wednesday 6 Ram Navami April 21,2021 Wednesday 7 Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) May 13,2021 Thursday 8 Bakri Id July 21,2021 Wednesday 9 Muharram August 19,2021 Thursday 10 Ganesh Chaturthi September 10,2021 Friday 11 Dussehra October 15,2021 Friday 12 Diwali * Laxmi Pujan November 04,2021 Thursday 13 Diwali Balipratipada November 05,2021 Friday 14 Gurunanak Jayanti November 19,2021 Friday

Stock Market Holiday List 2021 – NSE