New Delhi: Share Market will remain closed for three consecutive days starting tomorrow. Stock market – both BSE and NSE – will have holiday on account of the Ganesh Chaturthi which will be celebrated on Friday, September 10. Subsequently, there will be no trading at the share market as it will remain closed for customary weekly holidays on Saturday and Sunday.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Here's a Step by Step Guide on How to Make Authentic Gujarati Churma Laddoos
With this, the share market holidays will stretch for three days. Stock market will once again open on Monday, September 13. Notably, both BSE and NSE open on 9.15 a.m., and close on 3.30 p.m. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: 4 Must-Try Sweet And Savory Almond Recipes
Share market has traded volatile due to the recent consolidation phase. Apart from the global markets, traders should keep a close watch on the banking pack for cues, Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd has said. Also Read - Maharashtra Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Closed Tomorrow Due to Ganesh Chaturthi, to be Shut 3 Days Back-to-back
Stock Market Holidays 2021 – BSE
|1
|Republic Day
|January 26,2021
|Tuesday
|2
|Mahashivratri
|March 11,2021
|Thursday
|3
|Holi
|March 29,2021
|Monday
|4
|Good Friday
|April 02,2021
|Friday
|5
|Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14,2021
|Wednesday
|6
|Ram Navami
|April 21,2021
|Wednesday
|7
|Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)
|May 13,2021
|Thursday
|8
|Bakri Id
|July 21,2021
|Wednesday
|9
|Muharram
|August 19,2021
|Thursday
|10
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|September 10,2021
|Friday
|11
|Dussehra
|October 15,2021
|Friday
|12
|Diwali * Laxmi Pujan
|November 04,2021
|Thursday
|13
|Diwali Balipratipada
|November 05,2021
|Friday
|14
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|November 19,2021
|Friday
Stock Market Holiday List 2021 – NSE
|SR. NO
|DATE
|DAY
|DESCRIPTION
|1
|26-Jan-2021
|Tuesday
|Republic Day
|2
|11-Mar-2021
|Thursday
|Mahashivratri
|3
|29-Mar-2021
|Monday
|Holi
|4
|02-Apr-2021
|Friday
|Good Friday
|5
|14-Apr-2021
|Wednesday
|Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|6
|21-Apr-2021
|Wednesday
|Ram Navami
|7
|13-May-2021
|Thursday
|Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan ID)
|8
|21-Jul-2021
|Wednesday
|Bakri Id
|9
|19-Aug-2021
|Thursday
|Moharram
|10
|10-Sep-2021
|Friday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|11
|15-Oct-2021
|Friday
|Dussehra
|12
|05-Nov-2021
|Friday
|Diwali-Balipratipada
|13
|19-Nov-2021
|Friday
|Gurunanak Jayanti