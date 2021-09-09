New Delhi: Share Market will remain closed for three consecutive days starting tomorrow. Stock market – both BSE and NSE – will have holiday on account of the Ganesh Chaturthi which will be celebrated on Friday, September 10. Subsequently, there will be no trading at the share market as it will remain closed for customary weekly holidays on Saturday and Sunday.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Here's a Step by Step Guide on How to Make Authentic Gujarati Churma Laddoos

With this, the share market holidays will stretch for three days. Stock market will once again open on Monday, September 13. Notably, both BSE and NSE open on 9.15 a.m., and close on 3.30 p.m.

Share market has traded volatile due to the recent consolidation phase. Apart from the global markets, traders should keep a close watch on the banking pack for cues, Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd has said.

Stock Market Holidays 2021 – BSE

SI.NO.HolidaysDateDay
1Republic DayJanuary 26,2021Tuesday
2MahashivratriMarch 11,2021Thursday
3HoliMarch 29,2021Monday
4Good FridayApril 02,2021Friday
5Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar JayantiApril 14,2021Wednesday
6Ram NavamiApril 21,2021Wednesday
7Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)May 13,2021Thursday
8Bakri IdJuly 21,2021Wednesday
9MuharramAugust 19,2021Thursday
10Ganesh ChaturthiSeptember 10,2021Friday
11DussehraOctober 15,2021Friday
12Diwali * Laxmi PujanNovember 04,2021Thursday
13Diwali BalipratipadaNovember 05,2021Friday
14Gurunanak JayantiNovember 19,2021Friday

