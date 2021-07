New Delhi: Share market is set to remain close for three days. The stock market, BSE and NSE are remaining close on Wednesday. July 21 has been designated as a trading holiday on both BSE and NSE on account of Eid-ul-adha 2021 or Bakrid 2021. Apart from this, stock market will also remain close on July 24 and July 25. On these two days, BSE and NSE will remain close due to traditional weekend holidays. On these days, no trading will be taking place on the share market.Also Read - WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Playing 11s For Today's ODI at Kensington Oval, Barbados, 12 AM IST, July 21, Wednesday

Share Market, BSE and NSE were remained close on July 3, July 4, July 10, July 11, July 17, and July 18 due to weekend holidays. Now stock market will remain close on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Overall, the share market has nine trading holidays in the month of July for BSE and NSE.

Share Market Holiday List 2021 BSE

SI.NO. Holidays Date Day 1 Republic Day January 26,2021 Tuesday 2 Mahashivratri March 11,2021 Thursday 3 Holi March 29,2021 Monday 4 Good Friday April 02,2021 Friday 5 Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14,2021 Wednesday 6 Ram Navami April 21,2021 Wednesday 7 Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) May 13,2021 Thursday 8 Bakri Id July 21,2021 Wednesday 9 Muharram August 19,2021 Thursday 10 Ganesh Chaturthi September 10,2021 Friday 11 Dussehra October 15,2021 Friday 12 Diwali * Laxmi Pujan November 04,2021 Thursday 13 Diwali Balipratipada November 05,2021 Friday 14 Gurunanak Jayanti November 19,2021 Friday

NSE Holidays 2021, Stock Market Holidays 2021

SR. NO DATE DAY DESCRIPTION 1 26-Jan-2021 Tuesday Republic Day 2 11-Mar-2021 Thursday Mahashivratri 3 29-Mar-2021 Monday Holi 4 02-Apr-2021 Friday Good Friday 5 14-Apr-2021 Wednesday Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 6 21-Apr-2021 Wednesday Ram Navami 7 13-May-2021 Thursday Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan ID) 8 21-Jul-2021 Wednesday Bakri Id 9 19-Aug-2021 Thursday Moharram 10 10-Sep-2021 Friday Ganesh Chaturthi 11 15-Oct-2021 Friday Dussehra 12 05-Nov-2021 Friday Diwali-Balipratipada 13 19-Nov-2021 Friday Gurunanak Jayanti

Above mentioned trading holidays are mentioned in the official websites of BSE India and NSE India.