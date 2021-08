New Delhi: Share Market Holiday is here. Stock Market is remaining close on Thursday, August 19 on account of Muharram 2021. Overall, BSE and NSE will remain close for five days in August. In 2021, BSE and NSE have listed holidays of 13 days apart from the customary weekly holidays.Also Read - ‘She didn't want to be conventional overdressed bride’: Anamika Khanna Reveals Story Behind Rhea's Timeless White Bridal Look

Muharram 2021 Share Market Stock Market Holiday

Share Market – both BSE and NSE – will remain close for trading on Thursday due to the festival Muharram. This is a listed holiday of BSE and NSE. Also Read - LIVE ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Score AFC Cup Live Updates: Line-ups Out as All Eyes on Sunil Chhetri

Stock Market, Share Market Holidays In August

Apart from Muharram, BSE and NSE will remain close on August 21, August 22, August 28, and August 29.

Trading will remain close on the aforementioned days due to weekly share market holidays.

Stock Market Holidays 2021 BSE

SI.NO. Holidays Date Day 1 Republic Day January 26,2021 Tuesday 2 Mahashivratri March 11,2021 Thursday 3 Holi March 29,2021 Monday 4 Good Friday April 02,2021 Friday 5 Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14,2021 Wednesday 6 Ram Navami April 21,2021 Wednesday 7 Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) May 13,2021 Thursday 8 Bakri Id July 21,2021 Wednesday 9 Muharram August 19,2021 Thursday 10 Ganesh Chaturthi September 10,2021 Friday 11 Dussehra October 15,2021 Friday 12 Diwali * Laxmi Pujan November 04,2021 Thursday 13 Diwali Balipratipada November 05,2021 Friday 14 Gurunanak Jayanti November 19,2021 Friday

Share Market Holidays in 2021 NSE