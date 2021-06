New Delhi: Share Market Holiday: BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty will close for as many as eight days in June. While Share Market is steadily witnessing turnaround as the second wave of Covid pandemic has started to slow down in several parts of India. Based on the Share Market holidays, investors must fine tune their stock market strategy. Also Read - Wanting to Get Arrested on Purpose, Drunk Man Calls Delhi Police & Threatens to Kill PM Modi

Share Market – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty – will remain close on eight days on account of weekly holidays. Share market will not open on June 5, June 6, June 12, June 13, June 19, June 20, June 26, and June 27.

Apart from the weekly holiday, there is no scheduled holiday for Share Market in the ongoing month of June.

Share Market Open, Close Timing:

Share Market – both BSE Sensex, and NSE Nifty open at 9.15 am and close at 3.30 pm.

Share Market Holiday List 2021

SI.NO. Holidays Date Day 1 Republic Day January 26,2021 Tuesday 2 Mahashivratri March 11,2021 Thursday 3 Holi March 29,2021 Monday 4 Good Friday April 02,2021 Friday 5 Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14,2021 Wednesday 6 Ram Navami April 21,2021 Wednesday 7 Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) May 13,2021 Thursday 8 Bakri Id July 21,2021 Wednesday 9 Muharram August 19,2021 Thursday 10 Ganesh Chaturthi September 10,2021 Friday 11 Dussehra October 15,2021 Friday 12 Diwali * Laxmi Pujan November 04,2021 Thursday 13 Diwali Balipratipada November 05,2021 Friday 14 Gurunanak Jayanti November 19,2021 Friday

