NEW DELHI: Share Market will remain close for 11 days in April! Investors must take note that the BSE Sensex and NSE will remain close for three consecutive days starting from this Friday, April 2. Stock Market will once again open on Monday, April 5. Apart from these, the stock market is all set to remain close for 11 days in the month of April on account of different holidays and regular weekly holidays. Also Read - Share Market, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty Today: Top Stocks To Watch Out Amid Covid Fears

Share Market Holiday

Share Market, BSE Sensex, NSE will will remain close on account of Good Friday on April 2. Following that, the stock market will not open on Saturday and Sunday due to weekly holiday. The share market once again will open on Monday. Also Read - Share Market, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty Today: Top Stocks To Watch Out at Stock Market

Share Market Holidays in April 2021

Share Market, BSE Sensex and NSE will remain close on as many as 11 days. Apart from the Good Friday on April 2, stock market will remain close on April 14 (Wednesday) due to Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. The share market will again remain close on April 21 (Wednesday) due to Ram Navami. Also Read - Share Market Today BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty: Check List of Stocks To Watch Out As Global Markets Fall

Apart from these, Share market will remain close on April 3, April 4, April 10, April 11, April 17, April 18, April 24, and April 25 due to weekly holiday on Saturday and Sunday.

Notably, Share Market remains close on account of Mahavir Jayanti. However, this year Mahavir Jayanti falls on Sunday which is April 25. Hence there will be no separate holiday a BSE Sensex and NSE.

Share Market Timing

BSE Sesnsex opens at 9.15 am and closes at 3.30 pm. NSE will open at 9.15 am and closes at 3.30 pm.

Share market Holidays in 2021: Apart from the regular holidays on Saturday and Sunday, BSE Sensex and NSE will remain close on a few selective holidays.

BSE SENSEX Holidays in 2021

Republic Day January 26,2021 Tuesday

Mahashivratri March 11,2021 Thursday

Holi March 29,2021 Monday

Good Friday April 02,2021 Friday

Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14,2021 Wednesday

Ram Navami April 21,2021 Wednesday

Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) May 13,2021 Thursday

Bakri Id July 21,2021 Wednesday

Muharram August 19,2021 Thursday

Ganesh Chaturthi September 10,2021 Friday

Dussehra October 15,2021 Friday

Diwali * Laxmi Pujan November 04,2021 Thursday

Diwali Balipratipada November 05,2021 Friday

Gurunanak Jayanti November 19,2021 Friday

NSE Holidays in 2021

26-Jan-2021 Tuesday Republic Day

11-Mar-2021 Thursday Mahashivratri

29-Mar-2021 Monday Holi

02-Apr-2021 Friday Good Friday

14-Apr-2021 Wednesday Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

21-Apr-2021 Wednesday Ram Navami

13-May-2021 Thursday Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan ID)

21-Jul-2021 Wednesday Bakri Id

19-Aug-2021 Thursday Moharram

10-Sep-2021 Friday Ganesh Chaturthi

15-Oct-2021 Friday Dussehra

05-Nov-2021 Friday Diwali-Balipratipada

19-Nov-2021 Friday Gurunanak Jayanti