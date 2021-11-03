New Delhi: Share Market Holiday – BSE Sensex will remain closed for as many as 11 days in the month of November. On Thursday, BSE Sensex will have on account of the auspicious occasion of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. However, Share Market Muhurat Trading will be held on November 4 for a fixed period of time. On the very next day, i.e Friday, trading at stock market will not be done owing to Diwali Balipratipada. Subsequently, share market will not function on Saturday and Sunday due to customary weekly holiday. Again on November 19, both BSE and NSE will remain closed due to Gurunanak Jayanti.Also Read - Diwali 2021: Practice These 6 Easy Self Love Steps This Festive Season

Share Market, Stock Market Holidays in November, 2021

In November, there are eleven holidays. Apart from holidays on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan, Diwali Balipratipada, and Gurunanak Jayanti, share market will be closed on November 6, November 7, November 13, November 14, November 20, November 21, November 27, and November 28 due to weekly holidays, according to details obtained from BSE India website. Also Read - Ahead of Diwali, Dhanteras Boosts Gold Sale, Jewellery Business

BSE Sensex will remain closed for four straight days starting from this Thursday. On November 4 and 5, there will be holidays due to Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada. On November 6 and 7, it will be weekly holidays. Again, stock market will be closed for three consecutive days on November 19, 20 and 21 due to Gurunanak Jayanti and weekly holidays respectively. Also Read - Share Market Muhurat Trading 2021: Check Top Stocks Picks for Samvat 2078 on Diwali

Share Market Holiday List 2021

There are 14 listed holidays for Trading Holidays for 2021 at share market. These are Republic Day, Mahashivratri, Holi, Good Friday, Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id), Bakri Id, Muharram, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, Diwali Laxmi Pujan, Diwali Balipratipada, and Gurunanak Jayanti.

Share Market Timings: Opening Time, Closing Time

Normal or limited physical market opens at 9.15 am and it will close at 3.30 pm. The closing session is held between 3.40 pm and 4 pm.

Share Market is witnessing a rebound and a breather after the recent fall. Meanwhile, participants should continue with the cautious approach and do not jump into a trade. The upcoming US Fed meet and earnings will dictate the trend ahead, Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd stated.