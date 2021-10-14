New Delhi: Share Market is remaining closed on Friday on account of Dussehra 2021. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty will have trading holidays due to the auspicious occasion on October 15. Stock market will also remain closed on Saturday (October 16) and Sunday (October 17). So, there will not be any trading for three consecutive days on BSE and NSE.Also Read - Sensex at All-Time High, NSE Nifty Continues Winning Run

Share Market Holidays in October

Apart from these three days, share market will remain closed for four days during the remaining part of October. BSE Sensex and NSE will remain closed on October 23, October 24, October 30, and October 31. These will regular weekend holidays for stock market. Also Read - Share Market Holiday: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed For 3 Days; Details Here

Stock Market Holidays 2021

Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty will have holidays on Diwali Balipratipada on November 05 and on Gurunanak Jayanti on November 19. Also Read - Share Market, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty Today: Top Stocks To Watch Out at Stock Market

“The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above schedule holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when its deems fit and necessary,” NSE India stated.

Share Market Timings

The duration of regular trading session is six hours and 15 minutes. Physical market opens at 09:15 a.m and closes at 3:30 p.m, according to details provided by NSE India website.