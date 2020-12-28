BSE Holidays in 2021: Like every other market, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain shut on different occasions and special days in the coming year. The off time will be followed by Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment.

Muhurat Trading will take place on November 04, 2021, during the festival of Diwali, timings of which are notified later by the stock exchange.

Here’s a list of Trading Holidays for 2021 – Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment:

SI.NO.HolidaysDate
1.Republic DayJanuary 26, 2021
2.MahashivratriMarch 11, 2021
3.HoliMarch 29, 2021
4.Good FridayApril 02, 2021
5.Ambedkar JayantiApril 14, 2021
6.Ram NavamiApril 21, 2021
7.Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)May 13, 2021
8.Bakri IdJuly 21, 2021
9.MuharramAugust 19, 2021
10.Ganesh ChaturthiSeptember 10, 2021
11.DussehraOctober 15, 2021
12.Diwali * Laxmi PujanNovember 04, 2021
13.Diwali BalipratipadaNovember 05, 2021
14.Gurunanak JayantiNovember 19, 2021

Trading Holidays for the Calendar Year 2021 for the Commodity Derivatives Segment:

Festival NameDateMorning session (9 AM to 5 PM)Evening session (5 PM to 11.30/11.55 PM)
New Year DayJanuary 01, 2021OpenRemains Closed
Republic DayJanuary 26, 2021Remains ClosedRemains Closed
MahashivratriMarch 11, 2021Remains ClosedOpen
HoliMarch 29, 2021Remains ClosedOpen
Good FridayApril 02, 2021Remains ClosedRemains Closed
Ambedkar JayantiApril 14, 2021Remains ClosedOpen
Ram NavamiApril 21, 2021Remains ClosedOpen
Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)May 13, 2021Remains ClosedOpen
Bakri IdJuly 21, 2021Remains ClosedOpen
MuharramAugust 19, 2021Remains ClosedOpen
Ganesh ChaturthiSeptember 10, 2021Remains ClosedOpen
DussehraOctober 15, 2021Remains ClosedOpen
Diwali * Laxmi PujanNovember 04, 2021Remains ClosedOpen
Diwali BalipratipadaNovember 05, 2021Remains ClosedOpen
Gurunanak JayantiNovember 19, 2021Remains ClosedOpen

Note: The Exchange may alter/change any of the above holidays, for which a separate circular shall be issued in advance.

