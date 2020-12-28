BSE Holidays in 2021: Like every other market, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain shut on different occasions and special days in the coming year. The off time will be followed by Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment.

Muhurat Trading will take place on November 04, 2021, during the festival of Diwali, timings of which are notified later by the stock exchange.

Here’s a list of Trading Holidays for 2021 – Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment:

SI.NO. Holidays Date 1. Republic Day January 26, 2021 2. Mahashivratri March 11, 2021 3. Holi March 29, 2021 4. Good Friday April 02, 2021 5. Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2021 6. Ram Navami April 21, 2021 7. Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) May 13, 2021 8. Bakri Id July 21, 2021 9. Muharram August 19, 2021 10. Ganesh Chaturthi September 10, 2021 11. Dussehra October 15, 2021 12. Diwali * Laxmi Pujan November 04, 2021 13. Diwali Balipratipada November 05, 2021 14. Gurunanak Jayanti November 19, 2021

Trading Holidays for the Calendar Year 2021 for the Commodity Derivatives Segment:

Festival Name Date Morning session (9 AM to 5 PM) Evening session (5 PM to 11.30/11.55 PM) New Year Day January 01, 2021 Open Remains Closed Republic Day January 26, 2021 Remains Closed Remains Closed Mahashivratri March 11, 2021 Remains Closed Open Holi March 29, 2021 Remains Closed Open Good Friday April 02, 2021 Remains Closed Remains Closed Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2021 Remains Closed Open Ram Navami April 21, 2021 Remains Closed Open Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) May 13, 2021 Remains Closed Open Bakri Id July 21, 2021 Remains Closed Open Muharram August 19, 2021 Remains Closed Open Ganesh Chaturthi September 10, 2021 Remains Closed Open Dussehra October 15, 2021 Remains Closed Open Diwali * Laxmi Pujan November 04, 2021 Remains Closed Open Diwali Balipratipada November 05, 2021 Remains Closed Open Gurunanak Jayanti November 19, 2021 Remains Closed Open

Note: The Exchange may alter/change any of the above holidays, for which a separate circular shall be issued in advance.

