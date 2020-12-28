BSE Holidays in 2021: Like every other market, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain shut on different occasions and special days in the coming year. The off time will be followed by Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment.
Muhurat Trading will take place on November 04, 2021, during the festival of Diwali, timings of which are notified later by the stock exchange.
Here’s a list of Trading Holidays for 2021 – Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment:
|SI.NO.
|Holidays
|Date
|1.
|Republic Day
|January 26, 2021
|2.
|Mahashivratri
|March 11, 2021
|3.
|Holi
|March 29, 2021
|4.
|Good Friday
|April 02, 2021
|5.
|Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14, 2021
|6.
|Ram Navami
|April 21, 2021
|7.
|Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)
|May 13, 2021
|8.
|Bakri Id
|July 21, 2021
|9.
|Muharram
|August 19, 2021
|10.
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|September 10, 2021
|11.
|Dussehra
|October 15, 2021
|12.
|Diwali * Laxmi Pujan
|November 04, 2021
|13.
|Diwali Balipratipada
|November 05, 2021
|14.
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|November 19, 2021
Trading Holidays for the Calendar Year 2021 for the Commodity Derivatives Segment:
|Festival Name
|Date
|Morning session (9 AM to 5 PM)
|Evening session (5 PM to 11.30/11.55 PM)
|New Year Day
|January 01, 2021
|Open
|Remains Closed
|Republic Day
|January 26, 2021
|Remains Closed
|Remains Closed
|Mahashivratri
|March 11, 2021
|Remains Closed
|Open
|Holi
|March 29, 2021
|Remains Closed
|Open
|Good Friday
|April 02, 2021
|Remains Closed
|Remains Closed
|Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14, 2021
|Remains Closed
|Open
|Ram Navami
|April 21, 2021
|Remains Closed
|Open
|Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)
|May 13, 2021
|Remains Closed
|Open
|Bakri Id
|July 21, 2021
|Remains Closed
|Open
|Muharram
|August 19, 2021
|Remains Closed
|Open
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|September 10, 2021
|Remains Closed
|Open
|Dussehra
|October 15, 2021
|Remains Closed
|Open
|Diwali * Laxmi Pujan
|November 04, 2021
|Remains Closed
|Open
|Diwali Balipratipada
|November 05, 2021
|Remains Closed
|Open
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|November 19, 2021
|Remains Closed
|Open
Note: The Exchange may alter/change any of the above holidays, for which a separate circular shall be issued in advance.
