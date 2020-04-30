Share Market Holidays in May 2020: The share markets will be closed on May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day. As per updates from the Bombay stock Exchange (BSE), the trading at Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment will remain suspended on May 1, 2020. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended on May 1. Also Read - Markets, ATM, Banks to Remain Operational During Lockdown 2.0

After Maharashtra Day and May Day, there are two more holidays at the stock market this month – one is May 7 for Buddha Pournima and another is May 25 for Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). After May 1, Saturday and Sunday are normal closing days for the stock markets. However, there will be a three-day trading holiday.

Here's the list of share market holidays for May, as well as for the rest of the year:

S No. Holiday Day Date 3. Ram Navami April 2, 2020 Thursday 4. Mahavir Jayanti April 6, 2020 Monday 5. Good Friday April 10, 2020 Friday 6. Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2020 Tuesday 7. Maharashtra Day May 1, 2020 Friday 8 Id-ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid) May 25, 2020 Monday 9. Gandhi Jayanti October 2, 2020 Friday 10. Diwali Balipratipada November 16, 2020 Monday 11. Guru Nanak Jayanti November 30, 2020 Monday 12. Christmas December 25, 2020 Friday

On Thursday, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 997 points led by gains in energy, IT and banking stocks as positive cues from global markets enthused domestic investors.

After surging 1,167 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 997.46 points or 3.05 per cent higher at 33,717.62. It hit an intra-day high of 33,887.25. Similarly, the NSE Nifty soared 306.55 points, or 3.21 per cent, to 9,859.90.