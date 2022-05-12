Sensex Today | New Delhi: Indian share market closed deep in the red on Thursday. According to data on bseindia, Sensex tumbled 1,158 points or 2.14 points to close at 52,930. Sensex had opened in the red at 53,608. Nifty50 dipped over 300 points to settle below 15,850 at 15,808. Both the indices fell over 2 per cent in just one day.Also Read - ICICI Bank Overtakes SBI, Becomes Second Most Valued Bank In India | Details Inside

Majorly, the bank stocks pulled the market down. IndusInd Bank fell over 5 per cent to close at Rs 869.5. Bajaj Finance fell over 3.5 per cent to close at Rs 5,588. State Bank of India (SBI share price) also fell close to 3 per cent. Another heavyweight, HDFC Bank fell over 3 per cent on Thursday. In Sensex, only one out of 30 stocks, Wipro, closed in the green.

The Indian rupee also hit a record low of Rs 77.63 on Thursday. This week alone, the currency has breached the lowest value, twice. Vinay Rajani, AVP, Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said, "The Indian rupee hit a fresh low of 77.63 against the US dollar today after the US inflation data sparked a fresh tumble in global equities."

Waiting for inflation figures

For fresh cues, investors await the April consumer price-based (CPI) inflation figure for India, which is scheduled to be released at 5.30 p.m. on Thursday. It is widely expected that the inflation print would be above the RBI’s 6 per cent upper band for the fourth straight month.

