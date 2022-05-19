Share Market News | New Delhi: Indian share markets mirrored the global sell-off on Thursday. Sensex tanked over 1,400 points to close at 52,792.23. Nifty50, on the other hand, fell over 400 points to close at 15,809. In Sensex, only 2 shares, ITC and Dr Reddy’s closed in the green. HCL, WIPRO, Infosys and TCS were the top losers. IT stocks, in particular, bled as the day progressed.Also Read - Sensex Closes 1,344 Points Higher, Nifty Above 16,200; LIC Closes 8 Per Cent Below Share Price

Brijesh Bhatia, Senior Research Analyst, Equitymaster said, “The 1000 points daily volatility seems to be the new normal on D-street. The bullish Bat harmonic reversal pattern is formed at the recent low of 52,632 in the start of the week and index reversed sharply reclaiming 54,700 levels. With the bullish harmonic pattern, the positive hidden divergence on Relative Strength Index (RSI) on weekly and daily chart supports the reversal technical structure. The bullish setup would negate on a close below 52,000.” Also Read - LIC IPO Lists At 8.6 Per Cent Discount; Check LIVE Share Price Here

He continued, “As markets are trending in gaps since the start of 2022, it is very difficult for traders to manage their overnight positions and trading with strict stoploss in these times is the best risk management technique.” Also Read - Ahead Of LIC IPO Listing, Indian Share Market Opens In Green

Global Sell-Off

According to reports, apart from Shanghai, other Asian markets ended lower, with Seoul, Hong Kong and Tokyo settling in the red. Equity exchanges in Europe were also trading sharply lower in the afternoon session. Stock markets in the US had ended deep in the red on Wednesday. According to Mohit Nigam, Head (PMS), Hem Securities, said, “US markets saw the worst sell-off since June 2020 as inflation fear looms.”

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.29 per cent to USD 107.7 per barrel.

Rupee Hit, Closes At All-Time Low Again

Weighed down by a negative trend in domestic equities and unabated foreign fund outflows, the rupee extended its losses and slumped 10 paise to close at a record low of 77.72 (provisional) against the US dollar. During the trading session, the rupee touched an intra-day low of 77.76 and a high of 77.63.