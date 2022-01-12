New Delhi: The bulls, for the fourth consecutive day, ran riot in the share market India today. Sensex surged over 500 points to close well above 61,000 at 61,150 and Nifty50, on the other hand, rose over 150 points to close above 18,200 at 18,212 points. The bull rally was led by Mahindra and Mahindra and Bharti Airtel, according to data on bseindia.com and nseindia.com. Titan and TCS were, however, the biggest losers at NSE on January 12, 2022.Also Read - IPO News Today: Federal Bank Subsidiary FedFina To Hit The Bourses Soon, Starts IPO Process

After the news of the government becoming the largest shareholder in the company, the shares of Vodafone-Idea plunged on Tuesday. However, they recovered well on Wednesday and closed 9 per cent above at Rs 12.80 per equity share. It had closed at Rs 11.80 on Tuesday.

Stock Market Indices India On January 12, 2022

In the indices, Nifty Realty rose close to 2 per cent and emerged as the best performer. Nifty Private Banks rose 1 per cent and Nifty Metal rose 1.33 per cent.

In banks, IndusInd Bank was the top performer, rising over 2.5 per cent to close at Rs 941.5 per equity share. In Metals, steel stocks performed well including JSW Steel and Tata Steel.

The government’s ONGC, too, showed a good performance today, rising 2.5 per cent.

Stock Market India Today: Losers

However, it was a bad day for Titan and TCS. Both shares lost around 1.5 per cent on the Indian share market today. Pharma shares like Cipla and Divis Labs also showed weak performance, falling 1.06 per cent and 0.52 per cent respectively.

The shares of Tata Teleservices also performed poorly in the market today. The news of the company deciding to give the government a 9.5 per cent stake in return for the outstanding interest payment, emerged during the day. The shares of the company fell 5 per cent to close at Rs 275.65 on Wednesday.