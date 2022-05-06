Sensex Today | New Delhi: Just as the share market opened on Friday, Sensex slid over 1,000 points. Nifty also slipped below the 16,400-mark. As of 10:20 AM, Sensex was at 54,696, over 1.8 per cent down from the previous close. Bajaj Finance and Wipro were the top losers. Nifty50 was trading at 16,379, down over 300 points from the previous close. According to a report by Mint, the rupee also slumped against the US Dollar on Friday. The rupee fell to 76.64 per USD against the previous close of 76.26.Also Read - LIC IPO Fully Subscribed; Check GMP, Status Here

Why Did Markets Fall In Early Trade On Friday?

Bloodbath on Wall Street: On Thursday, the stocks in the US share market slid down. The fall was due to rising treasury bond yields. Rise in Interest Rates: The Federal Reserve announced the hike in interest rates earlier this week. In India, RBI too announced a repo rate hike of 40 basis points on Wednesday. Several banks have started to increase their interest rates, leading to an outflow of cash from the markets. Oil Supply: The crude oil prices have remained escalated owing to the Russia Ukraine war. To ease the supply of oil, countries had suggested that oil-exporting countries increase the oil supply. However, according to media reports, countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have denied increasing the output. FII Selling More: The outflow of cash due to selling by FIIs in India again picked up on Thursday. According to reports, FIIs pulled out shares worth Rs 2,074 crore in one day itself.

On Friday, the US will release the data on the unemployment rate in the country. This has also kept the markets on their toes. For India, Reliance Industries are likely to announce its earnings on Friday. Also Read - Delhivery IPO: Price Band Announced; Check GMP, Share Price, Other Details Here