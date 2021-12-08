Mumbai: Investors at the stock market today got a windfall as they made a staggering Rs 2.75 lakh crore in just 15 minutes, according to a report in Economic Times. This has come after BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 soared in the morning trade on Wednesday. This has come as renowned epidemiologist and US Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony S. Fauci had assured that the new Covid variant Omicron is unlikely to be more severe that the Delta variant, the ET report says. Along with this the 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) rose sharply in early trade on Wednesday after the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee outcome.Also Read - LIVE Australia vs England Cricket Score Ashes 1st Test, Day 1: Rain Stops Play; Australia In Commanding Position

RBI kept repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent, respectively. Also, it maintained its ‘accommodative’ stance to ensure better economic recovery.

At 10.30 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 58,349 points, up 1.25 per cent. It opened at 58,185 points from the previous close of 57,663 points. Till now it touched a low of 58,122 points, as per an IANS report.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,044 points after closing at 17,176 on Tuesday. It traded at 17,389 points, up 1.24 per cent during the early-morning trade session, the IANS report says.

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. On the other hand, NTPC was the sole laggard, as per a PTI report.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals, while Hong Kong was in the red. Stock exchanges in the US too rallied in the overnight session. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.42 per cent to USD 75.12 per barrel, the PTI report says.