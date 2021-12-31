New Delhi: On the last day of the market, this year, SGX Nifty has hinted towards a flat start for the day. The last listing of the year, CMS Info Systems, will also take place today. Apart from that, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam will chair the GST Council meet today. The GST rule is about to change from January 1, 2022, and in a recent meeting, several state governments have raised issues regarding the increase in taxes.Also Read - CMS Info Systems IPO Listing Today. Direct Link To Check Share Price Here

Yesterday, Nifty and Sensex, both, closed in the red. Auto stocks, Metal stocks and Reliance were the worst performers, dragging the market down. Keep an eye on this space for more updates on the last day of the year.