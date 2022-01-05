New Delhi: In the early sessions on Wednesday, after opening 50 points lower, Sensex nears 60,000. Nifty was trading above 17,800. Bajaj shares including Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers in both indices. However, tech shares including Infosys and HCL were top trading weak.Also Read - Apple Beats Microsoft To Become First Company With $3 Trillion M-Cap

On Tuesday, the market closed in the green after a strong trade in NTPC. Pharma shares however have been performing, weakly, for the past two days. In pharma shares, investors are keeping a close watch on Dr Reddy's after the company released the price of its Covid 19 capsule Molflu. One capsule will cost Rs 35, according to the company. The total treatment of 5 days is expected to cost around Rs 1,400.

In other news, RBI gave Airtel Payments Bank the status of a scheduled bank, on Tuesday. And according to media reports, the privatisation of BPCL may take some time and maybe pushed to the next financial year.

LIC, on the other hand, is expected to file for its IPO in the third week of January 2022.